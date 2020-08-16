DENMON, Vincetta Age 52, of Austin died Saturday, August 1st. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on February 26, 1968, a daughter of Doris Butler and Johnny Denmon. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM-6 PM on Friday, August 21st There will be no Public Celebration Service. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin, to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.