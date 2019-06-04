RODRIGUEZ, Viola P. Viola P. Rodriguez, 84, passed away on June 1, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Born June 20, 1934 in Yorktown, Texas. A beloved and devoted wife whose commitment to family and home was paramount above all else. Her heart was always open to friends in need and was always there for them. Viola gave her time and energy to several organizations throughout her long life, including VA Clinic (VAVS), Golden Hearts, American Cancer Society, Red Hats, Catholic War Veterans Women's Auxiliary, and was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. Survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Ernest C. Rodriguez of Austin, children Virginia (Manuel), Cathleen (Richard), Tina (Bob) and Ernie (Martha); grandchildren Melissa, Che (Jennifer), Christine, Ernie (Cynthia), Colin (Honor) and Kacie (Nathan); 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Predeceased by her parents, Isabel and Pedro Garcia, brother Noe Perez. The family wishes to acknowledge the heartfelt and excellent care provided by Austin Geriatric Specialists, Heart to Heart Hospice and Brush Country Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation will be Wednesday evening June 5, 2019 at 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, 78745 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 10000 David Moore Drive, 78748. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary