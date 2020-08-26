1/1
Virgil Everett Young Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG SR., Virgil Everett Age 91, of Austin died Monday, August 24th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 27, 1928, a son of the late Addie (Searcy) and Edwin Young. Virgil was the husband of Elray (Bundage) Young. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Friday, August 28th at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved