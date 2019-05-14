DR. MAYABB, Virgil Melvin Jr. Dr. Virgil Melvin Mayabb, Jr., known to everyone as Mike, passed away on May 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 67. Mike battled multiple myeloma for 8 years and died of complications from pneumonia. He was born in Corpus Christi and grew up in Garland, Texas. He proudly attended Texas A&M University, followed by the University of Texas Medical School, and practiced internal medicine for 35 years. The majority of his years in practice were spent at the Austin Diagnostic Clinic. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, his high school sweetheart Vicki, and his daughters Lindsey Strittmatter (Andrew) and Kelsey Fitzgerald (Sean). He will also be fondly remembered as "Doc" by his grandchildren Amelia and August Strittmatter and Hadley and Logan Fitzgerald. Mike is survived by his brother Carl Mayabb (Sandy), and his 7 nieces and 4 nephews along with their respective spouses and children. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Wilma Mayabb, his sister Linda Mayabb, sister Gloria Madewell, and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Freddy Lytle. Visitation is May 14th from 6-8PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin) and funeral services are on May 15th at 11AM at Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church (6909 W. Courtyard Dr. Austin). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mike's church (www.shccaustin.org/donations) or ( ). Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary