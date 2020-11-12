Virgilio G. Roel died at home on November 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emilia Salinas Roel; devoted children, Laura Skinner, Virgil (Monica) Roel, Diana Iris (Joseph) Smith, Aida and (Brendan) Coffey, Michelle (Cristelo) Garza; grandchildren, Kate Skinner (Amy Budden), Tina (Josiah) Bennett, Angela (Tyler) Rector, Jose Roel, Sander (Priscilla) Smith, Travis Smith, Kevin Coffey, Emilia Coffey, Daniel (Cynthia) Garza, and Cristelo (Laura) Garza; and 11 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and leaves a rich legacy of love and accomplishments. Judge Roel was born in Laredo, Texas in 1922. He served in World War II as an Army Paratrooper and went on to graduate from UT Austin, and then earned his JD from Georgetown law school in 1952. He devoted his life to advocating for civil rights and equal opportunities for Mexican American and other minorities. He was appointed by President Kennedy to serve as an Associate Justice in American Samoa in 1962, before relocating to McLean, Virginia where he worked for various federal agencies. In 1991 he and Emilia returned to Texas and retired in Austin. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX 78746. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. For additional information please see the full obituary at the Mission Funeral Home website (www.missionmemorials.com
).