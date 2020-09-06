HIRSCH, Virginia Ann Hranitzky Virginia Ann Hranitzky Hirsch, 92 years old, of Shiner and Austin, Texas, passed away August 14, 2020 of COVID-19. Virginia was born September 16, 1927 in Shiner. She attended Mt. Olive Elementary School and graduated from Shiner High School in the Class of 1944. While in high school she played the drums and bells in the marching band. She and her husband of 62 years, Raymond August Hirsch, lived in Houston for 40 years and retired in 1985 to Shiner. They moved to Austin in 2003 after Ray suffered a stroke and lived at The Summit at Northwest Hills and Brighton Gardens assisted living facilities. Soon after Ray's death January 6, 2008, Virgie relocated to The Pavilion Assisted Living Center where she resided until her death. After graduating from Shiner High School, Virgie worked at Kasper Tannery as a leather seamstress. She and Ray met, married, and moved to Schulenburg where she began her career as a bookkeeper with Bakoring, Inc. They soon moved to Houston where Virgie earned her Texas Cosmetology License at the Lydia Houston Beauty College. She owned and operated her own business as a beautician until she and Ray retired back to Shiner. They were active members of the VFW for many years. Virgie was an avid sports fan but her passion was hunting and fishing. She was an excellent deer, dove and duck hunter and was known as The Flounder Lady in Port O'Connor, Texas. She continued to go fishing with son Don in Port O'Connor until she could no longer get in and out of a boat. She enjoyed watching collegiate and professional sports on television, especially football. Virgie enjoyed playing Texas 42 dominoes and in her years in assisted living facilities mastered the game of Bridge. She and Ray loved going to Coushatta Casino in Kinder, Louisiana where they played video poker for hours and hours non-stop and always left with money in their pockets! After Ray's passing she and her daughter, Sandy, continued the bus trip tradition to Kinder, Louisiana once a year. Virgie leaves her brother, Walter Hranitzky and her sister, Lillian Pekar, daughter, Sandy Choate, son, Donald Hirsch and son-in-law Lee Choate. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and grandkids Brandon Hirsch, Kelly Hirsch Schmalz, Catherine Choate and Annie Choate. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Hranitzky, mother, Annie Hranitzky, brothers Buddy and Clifton Hranitzky, and her husband Raymond Hirsch. Donations to Shriners Children's Hospital
are welcomed and appreciated, donate.lovetotherescue.org