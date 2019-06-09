MECREDY, Virginia Ann Taylor Virginia Ann Taylor Mecredy (Ginger), 97, of Austin, died May 27, 2019. Ginger was born on February 3, 1922 in Little River, and grew up in Belton and Temple. She graduated from Temple High School in 1938. She met her husband Mac in Temple while he was posted at Camp Hood, and they married on December 24, 1942. As an Army officer's wife she lived in Japan, Germany, Oklahoma and Virginia, among other places. Ginger and Mac settled in Austin in 1965 when Mac retired from the Army. Descended from colonists who came to Texas in 1832, Ginger was active in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She loved playing tennis at Caswell Tennis Center, and playing bridge at the Officers' Wives Club at Camp Mabry. She was always ready for a road trip and a good laugh. Family gatherings were loud and raucous and with Ginger being a born harmonizer, full of beautiful singing. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents James Henry Taylor, Sr. and Martha Jane Alsup Taylor of Temple, husband Henry Edwards Mecredy, Jr. (Mac), brother James Henry Taylor, Jr. of Temple, and her daughter Virginia Ann Alsup Mecredy, of Austin. She is survived by her children Henry Edwards Mecredy III and his wife Barbara Hilliard, William Taylor Mecredy and his wife Wendy, all of Austin, and Martha Jane Boring of Georgetown. She is also survived by her grandchildren Patrick Mecredy and wife Suzonne of Houston, Evan Mecredy, Sean Mecredy, Ryan Mecredy, all of Austin, Sarah Torres and her husband John of Pennsylvania, and two great-grandchildren. Private graveside service at Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary