RUST, Virginia Carol On Sunday March 31, 2019 Virginia Rust left us to be in her Eternal Home with her Savior Jesus Christ. Though her health failed, her Lord will not. Virginia Carol Rust was born in Houston, Texas on January 18, 1956. She married Randal Rust on January 31, 1987 and they were married for 32 years. Virginia and Randal went on to have two wonderful sons Dylan and Ryan who she dearly loved. Her grandchildren would follow to bring great joy in her life. Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church Elgin and was part of various small groups and bible studies. She launched an outreach program to Elgin Elementary to help mentor children with academic needs through reading. IGNITE, as it would come to be called, was a rousing success. Virginia worked for Southwestern Bell/ATT for forty four years and received accolades and awards too numerous to mention. Preceding Virginia in death was her mother-in-law Wilma Lorraine Rust. Surviving "Gigi" is her husband Randal, her children Dylan Rust, Ryan Rust and wife Andrea and stepson Lowell Rust. Her grandchildren; Johann, Ezra and Eleanor. Those left to mourn Virginia are her brother Richard Ponder and wife Julie Ann, sister Nina and husband Tommy, sister Cathy and husband Pete, sister-in-law Roberta, Evans and husband Phillip, sister-in-law Ann Sandler and husband Howard, sister-in-law Mary Ferree and husband Scott. Along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Virginia will fondly be remembered for her generous heart, unforgettable laugh and love for her Lord. Pallbearers will be Dylan Rust, Ryan Rust, Lowell Rust, Johann Rust, Richard Ponder and Matthew Ferree. A Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 First Baptist Church, 205 W. 2nd st. Elgin, TX 78621. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be sent to a charity close to Virginia's heart, Hope Harbor, P.O. Box 1296 Ruidoso, NM 88355 or online at www.hopeharbornm.org Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.