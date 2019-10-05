|
|
LYONS, Virginia Diane Virginia Diane Lyons, 66, of Austin, Texas died peacefully Monday, September 30th 2019. Virginia was born July 10th 1953 to James Roscoe and Shirley Lou Lyons, and was the oldest of five siblings. After graduating high school in 1971 and marrying in 1972, she pursued a career in industrial testing at multiple firms, including Southwest Research Center in San Antonio. She later worked as an administrative assistant for the UT Austin Center for Space Research before retiring in 2012. From ballet and tap lessons as a child to the two-step shuffle of San Antonio country dance halls, Virginia enjoyed dancing throughout much of her life. She also loved animals especially the small rescue dogs she cared for over many years and was fascinated by nature in general. Those who knew her well may remember her best for her strength and determination. It was under the harshest conditions that she found the fiercest resolve. She was able to break through obstacles in ways others would never consider, and passionately stood for what she believed was right. Virginia is survived by her son, Chris (Katherine) Barnhill of Buda TX, grandsons Logan, Christopher, and David, mother Shirley Lyons of San Antonio TX, siblings Valerie (Jeffrey) Peck of Whitehouse TX, Ernest (Sophia) Lyons of Round Rock TX, James (Patricia) Lyons of Pensacola FL, and John Lyons of San Antonio TX, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father James, who died in 2005. The family wishes to thank the healthcare providers, relatives, and friends who cared for her over many years. A private remembrance will be held in Missouri at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Virginia's favorite animal charity, Wee Rescue at weerescue.org/donate. John 6:35
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019