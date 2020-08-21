HILL, Virginia Gay Virginia passed away August 7th, 2020, having succumbed to a brief but intense bout with the Covid-19 Virus. She was born in Madisonville, Texas on October 23rd, 1938. Her childhood was divided between Cockrell Hill, an unincorporated community of South Dallas, and the family ranch and farm some 18 miles southwest of Centerville in Leon County, TX, just up the road from the postage stamp size community of Guy's store. By far her fondest childhood memories were the times she spent at and about the family ranch and farm. There, she excelled at bareback horseback riding and enjoyed following behind her beloved grandfather, Herman Manning, throughout the woods and pastures. She taught herself to read before entering school. While in Dallas, her father, J.D. Keisler, was employed by Chance Vault during WWII and rose to foreman of the jig shop. But, her family always had one foot reaching back. Virginia attended Sunset High School in South Dallas, where she was a straight-A student, participated in gymnastics, played roving forward on what then passed for girls' basketball, and so excelled at art that she was given her own room where she was left to do her own creative work. Upon graduation from Sunset High School she was part of the first female class to enter the University of Texas at Arlington. There she entered a sorority but resigned when she was offended by the snobbery in selecting new pledges. She transferred to the University of Texas in Austin, where she became an art major. Much later, peripatetic and somewhat unappeasable, she would return in her early 40's to the same institution and graduate with honors in art history and over 300 hours in credit. She met her future husband and lifelong love, Alex S. Hill III, in Dallas during the summer of 1961. He was an intern at Parkland Memorial Hospital. After a somewhat tempestuous relationship, they married on Feb. 27th 1965 while he was serving at Scott's Airforce Base in Illinois. They remained married for over 55 years. Alex Shantih, Maya Gay and Una Kerensa arrived in rapid succession. Maya Gay died at four months old of Myocarditis during a Coxsackie B Epidemic in San Francisco. The couple resided in the San Francisco Bay area from 1961 until 1975 when they moved to Austin, TX. Virginia excelled at reading and was a speed reader. She and her husband enjoyed extensive travel including fourteen trips to Europe and a two-month sojourn in Mexico. They also had two disastrous third world trips for which her husband accepted responsibility. Virginia enjoyed and excelled as a fisherman, and despite pressure, refused to hunt. She was also a talented gardener, successful real estate investor and had a great sense of style. Above all, she was artistic to the core. She was quirky, gay and despite her numerous idiosyncrasies, well-loved by many people. In her older age, she avoided a social life and became somewhat reclusive, enjoying her cats, cigarettes, books, and keen wit. The immediate family will have a private cremony at the New Salem Cemetery in Leon County once it is deemed safe.



