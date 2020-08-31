1/1
KETCHUM, Virginia Virginia Ketchum of Round Rock, Texas died July 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, James and June Scrogin of Houston, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lee Ketchum of Round Rock, Texas as well as her son, James "Bubba" Warren of Sugarland, Tx, her daughter, Jean Ketchum of Mart, Tx, her son, David Ketchum of Cypress, Tx, her daughter, Caye Smith of Houston, Tx, and her sister, Dolores Oelfke of Ft. Worth, Tx along with many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter in laws and son in law. Virginia's hobby was gardening. She loved flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Virginia loved life. Services: Pending Contributions may be made to Dell Children's Medical Center, 4900 Mueller 2nd Floor, Marnie Paul Specialty Care Center, Austin, Tx 78723. Mrs. Ketchum's family extends a special thank you to the staff of San Gabriel Rehab Center of Round Rock, Tx for the outstanding care and attention they gave her.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 31, 2020.
