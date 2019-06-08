MCANGUS, Virginia Leafy Virginia Leafy McAngus, age 86 of Austin,Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born to the late Henry and Delta Fasel of Austin, Texas on August 10, 1932. Virginia lived most of her life in Austin. She had an older brother, Julius Fasel, who preceded her in death. She was a 1950 graduate of Austin High School. Virginia was a homemaker while raising her 3 young children. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, tending her roses, and numerous hobbies through the years. Virginia was a member of the Church of Christ and taught Bible class in her younger years. In her later years she was active with a ladies group who made blankets, stuffed animals and pillows as a ministry to those in the hospital and nursing homes. When her children were older, she became an employee of the State of Texas. Virginia was proud of her work for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission. After her retirement, she spent time at the lake house, traveling and visiting her grandchildren in Texas, Missouri and Illinois. She enjoyed her retirement community and enjoyed spending time with her friends who shared many of her interests in genealogy, swimming, crafts, playing cards and shopping. She loved to stay busy. Virginia was married to William Gaines McAngus, of Austin, Texas, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Boyce and her husband W.K. Boyce of Springfield, Missouri, and 2 sons, David Ponton Jr. of Seguin, Texas and Terry Lynn Ponton and his wife Karen Ponton of Olympia, Washington. Virginia is survived by 6 grandchildren, Ken Boyce (Necolette), Kevin Boyce (Jena), Stephanie Mitchell (Max) all of Springfield, Missouri, David W. Ponton and Gwyn Marie Greenstreet (Marc) all of Liberty Hill, Texas and Mitchell Lynn Ponton (Krissy) of Sarasota, Florida. She was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Virginia Ruth Ponton of Leander, Texas. She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as two very dear friends, Debra Guinn and Colleen Hefner. The children of Virginia would like to thank Remarkable Health Care of Seguin for making Mom feel comfortable and cared for these last few months of her life and to Cima Hospice for their support to Mom, David and Colleen. A funeral service celebrating her life will be under the direction of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 West William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM with burial at Memorial Park. A visitation and viewing will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Humane Society or to the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary