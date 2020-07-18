1/1
Virginia Marek
1929 - 2020
MAREK, Virginia Virginia Marek, 90, was born December 24, 1929, in Dallas, TX. Her parents were William and Eathel Springer. She had one brother, Bill. Virginia died July 3, 2020, in Austin. She married Ray Marek on December 23, 1950, in Dallas, where they raised three children: Joe, Anne Marie and David. In 1974 they moved to Austin. They were members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, a congregation they dearly loved. Virginia lived a life dedicated to her family and the church. She was an advocate for all matters pertaining to peace and justice, participating in a local food kitchen and CROP Walks. She admonished all breast cancer awareness to include men, since breast cancer took Ray's life. She will be remembered for her beautiful home, plants, and bountiful vegetable garden. Although her favorite color was green, she bled orange and white. Hook 'em Horns! A woman of strong faith she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Virginia is survived by her children: Joe (Michele Vonderheide), Anne Marie (Chuck) Cook, and David (Julia); grandchildren: Joanna Marek, Frank Marek, Chuck (Madi) Cook and Adam Cook; great-grandchildren: Tatum and Charles Cook. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and her parents. A private graveside service will be held July 18, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas, TX. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be sent to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Buckner Villas, or Hospice Austin. A complete obituary can be found on the Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home website.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 18, 2020.
