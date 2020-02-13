|
MERCER, Virginia Meuth Mercer Virginia Marie Meuth Mercer died February 3, 2020 at the age of 73. She was preceded in by her husband, Lee Chester Mercer; her father, Hugo Meuth and brother, Douglas Meuth. Virginia is survived by her mother, Gladys Meuth; children, Samuel Mercer (Sarah), Jewel Mercer Mills, Marty Mercer (Brooke); brothers and sisters, Catherine Tausch, Barbara Niemann (Kenny), Stephen Meuth (Gerri), Rosemary Futschik (Floyd); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the cancer in honor of Virginia. Visitation was held at 6:00pm to 8pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Marrs Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. Funeral Services was held at 3:30pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rosanky Baptist Church in Rosanky, TX with burial following at Rosanky Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020