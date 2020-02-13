Home

Virginia Marie Meuth Mercer

Virginia Marie Meuth Mercer Obituary
MERCER, Virginia Meuth Mercer Virginia Marie Meuth Mercer died February 3, 2020 at the age of 73. She was preceded in by her husband, Lee Chester Mercer; her father, Hugo Meuth and brother, Douglas Meuth. Virginia is survived by her mother, Gladys Meuth; children, Samuel Mercer (Sarah), Jewel Mercer Mills, Marty Mercer (Brooke); brothers and sisters, Catherine Tausch, Barbara Niemann (Kenny), Stephen Meuth (Gerri), Rosemary Futschik (Floyd); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the cancer in honor of Virginia. Visitation was held at 6:00pm to 8pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Marrs Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. Funeral Services was held at 3:30pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Rosanky Baptist Church in Rosanky, TX with burial following at Rosanky Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 13, 2020
