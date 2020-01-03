|
KEATING, Virginia Myrl Virginia Myrl Keating, 82, of Georgetown, Texas died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the home she shared with her husband, Kenneth Patrick Keating. Recently, they celebrated 55 years of marriage 55 years constantly growing in love for one another. "Jenny" was born February 3, 1937 to Ancel and Myrl Gibson in Camp Acol, near Corrigan, Texas. She is survived by: her husband, Ken; her son Kevin Patrick Keating of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Patrick Joseph Keating and Lauren Blake Keating of Houston, Texas; her sister Lottie Rottenberry of Santa Fe, Texas; and her brothers, Bob Gibson and his wife Joyce Gibson of Bastrop, Texas, Buddy Gibson and his wife Trish Gibson of Arp, Texas and Ricky Gibson and his wife Jan Gibson of Santa Fe Texas. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roy Gibson. Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 1905 FM 959, Elgin, Texas 78621. Graveside services will be 1:00pm Friday, January 3, 2020 in Damascus Cemetery, 4369 FM 1987, Corrigan, Texas 75939 near Damascus Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, Bastrop, Texas 78602
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020