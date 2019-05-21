ROBERTS TURNER, Virginia Ruth Virginia Ruth Roberts Turner, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on May 18, 2019, in Buda, Texas. Virginia was born on January 19, 1939, in Austin, Texas, to Joe Roberts and Mary Roberts. She grew up in Dripping Springs, Texas, where she met her sweetheart, the love of her life, James C. Turner. Virginia and Jimmy were married on September 10, 1955, and celebrated many years of love, support and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Turner; her parents, Joe Roberts and Mary Roberts; her three brothers, Vernie, Cecil and Stanley; and five sisters, Verdie, Doris, Ruby, Lorene, and Aileen. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Whitlock and her husband, Johnnie, of Buda, Texas; and Melissa Sweet and her husband, David, of Buda, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamey Whitlock and wife Heidi; Mandy Whitlock Hughes and husband Keith; Callie Wamukota and husband George; Matthew Sweet and wife Dru; Emily and boyfriend Dylan; and her dear great grandchildren, Skylar Whitlock and Jake Whitlock, Margot Hughes, Cohen Sweet, and Isaiah Wamukota. Also, she is survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. In the beginning, Virginia's career started at the original Adams Extract, and then her journey in life led Virginia to become the library technician at Buda Elementary and Dahlstrom Intermediate schools with Hays CISD until retirement. She founded the library at Hays Hills Baptist Church (she was determined to get this done). Foremost, her focus was always on her family and creating a home that included many memories by everyone that visited, including multiple family reunions and holidays. Virginia loved gardening, feeding her birds and hummingbirds, quilting, sewing and painting classes at Hays Hills Baptist Church. And, she especially enjoyed attending the Tuesday Bible study group at her church. To say the least, being a mother and grandmother were important roles for Virginia, and she was a Nanaw who spoiled her grandchildren and was sassy to the end! Virginia was the baby of the Roberts family, but an amazing and strong woman, who led the family as their matriarch. She was the glue that held this family together and she loved every one of them. As the planner and organizer of the Patterson and Roberts' Reunions, it gave her so much joy to see everyone together celebrating and sharing her family heritage. Heaven gained an angel, and she now shines down and is with us daily! A grateful thank you to Caring Senior Services for providing her recent daily care and companionship. A visitation will be held at Cook-Walden | Forest Oaks on Tuesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 N. FM 1626, Buda, Texas 78610. In lieu flowers, donations made in Virginia's memory may be directed to the at www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary