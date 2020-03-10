|
SMITH, Virginia Ruth Virginia Ruth Baker Smith, age 89, of Austin, passed away March 6, 2020 surrounded by her Daughter Debbie, granddaughter Meaghan and Caregiver and close friend, Rose, who all held her hand until her final breath. Virginia was born on April 5, 1930 in Culver, Indiana, to the late Dr. Maurice O. Baker and Bessie Ruth Baker. When she was four, her family moved to Houston where she grew up in the Garden Villas United Methodist Church. There she enjoyed attending Sunday school and many other Church functions. Growing up she also enjoyed school, dance, Rainbow Assemblies, and her Scottish Right Brigade at Stephen F. Austin High School. Following high school, Virginia attended the University of Texas at Austin where, in 1953, she received a degree in Education with a minor in Library Science. Even after college, she loved everything about U.T.! Virginia was a 1st and 2nd Grade teacher for Austin Independent School District for 36 years. In the summer of 1954, Virginia met the love of her life, Eddie Smith, at the Eagle Rock Dude Ranch where she was waiting tables and Eddie was a chef. Eddie and Virginia married in 1954, and were blessed in marriage for 59 years, welcoming three children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Smith; parents, Maurice and Bessie Baker; a daughter Gina Marie Smith, who died at 3 months of age in 1960. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Smith Stalbaum and husband Robert Stalbaum Sr.; their children, Robert Stalbaum Jr. and wife Jennifer, Meaghan Stalbaum and husband Kenneth Stephenson, Jennifer Feldman and husband Brook; her son Maurice E. Smith and partner Angela, and Maurice's son Clint Smith. Virginia is also survived by seven great-grandchildren Corbin and Kayla Stalbaum, Jaxon and Makenna Stephenson, Everett Feldman, and Jarrett and Parker Clemmer. The family would like to thank Rose Vasquez of Lockhart who was a constant caregiver for Virginia during her last year of life. Rose was a friend who became a member of the family. The family will gather to celebrate Virginia's life and will receive friends at a visitation, which will be held from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, in Austin. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Virginia's church, Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman Dr, in Austin. Interment will follow in Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020