SMITH, Vivian Alberta Lee "Beto" Vivian Smith, 98, of Austin died Friday, May 22nd. She was born in Bastrop County, TX on February 12, 1922, a daughter of the late Ruby (Doyle) and George Linsey Prosser. She was the widow of James C. Smith. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/ accounts/7325565/viviansmith) 11AM on Saturday, May 30th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-6PM on Friday, May 29th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020