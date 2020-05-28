Home

Vivian Alberta Lee Smith

Vivian Alberta Lee Smith Obituary
SMITH, Vivian Alberta Lee "Beto" Vivian Smith, 98, of Austin died Friday, May 22nd. She was born in Bastrop County, TX on February 12, 1922, a daughter of the late Ruby (Doyle) and George Linsey Prosser. She was the widow of James C. Smith. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/ accounts/7325565/viviansmith) 11AM on Saturday, May 30th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-6PM on Friday, May 29th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020
