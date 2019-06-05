SUTER, Vivian Bauhof It is with sad and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vivian Ruth Rook Bauhof Suter May 21, 2019. Vivian was born July 6, 1923 to Callie Hooper Rook and Homer Rook in Plainview, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents; her three sisters, Betty Robertson, Dorothy Byard, and Lela Rook; her husband Edward Bauhof; and her step-son David Suter. She is survived by her husband, Perry Suter; her daughter, Cynthia Pearson (Norman); step-son, Bill Suter (Linda); daughter-in-law, Debbie Suter; and grandchildren, Greg Suter, Mark Suter, Tommy Suter, Cathy (Suter) Warren, and Edward Pearson. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Vivian first attended Wayland Baptist College and was a member of the famous women's basketball team the Flying Queens. She continued her college education at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science, she taught home economics and chemistry in high school in Kingsville and Lockhart, Texas. At Lockhart HS she taught one of the first all-boy home economics classes and was class sponsor for the senior trip to Mexico. While in Lockhart, she met and married Edward Bauhof in 1947. At that time, they moved to Austin. Between 1954-59, Vivian and Edward lived in Denton, Texas, where Vivian attended Texas Women's University and obtained her Master's Degree in Home Economics. She worked for the Austin Independent School District from 1959 until her retirement in 1988; first as an area supervisor of 30 school cafeterias and later in 1971 as the Director of the all the cafeteria programs. She served as Treasurer and President of the Texas School Food Service Association. During that time, Vivian was instrumental in lobbying the Texas State Legislature in providing free breakfast and lunch to all school children. The AISD cafeteria employees fondly referred to Vivian as "Miss B." She helped compile a cookbook, "Kitchen Clatter" that included recipes from all of the cafeteria employees. She and Edward resided primarily in the Shoal Creek/45th Street neighborhood where Vivian was an avid gardener and loved tending her many plants in her greenhouse. Additionally, they enjoyed building and maintaining their Lake Austin waterfront property where they hosted relatives, neighbors, and friends with cookouts, fishing, and swimming. When swimmers new to upper-Lake Austin gasped for breath at the frigid water temperature, Vivian would calmly remark, "Oh, the water is merely invigorating." In 1991, she married Perry Suter. They've had a full and happy retired life together hunting, fishing, traveling in the United States and internationally, attending Lady Longhorn Basketball games, and attending the OHYSA football, baseball, and softball games of their grandchildren. Visitation will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, with Services following at 2:00 PM at Harrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery, Lockhart, TX. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to all those who did lovingly care for Vivian the past 8 years. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary