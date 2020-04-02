|
EVANS, Vivian Jeannette Vivian Jeannette Evans, 85, of Austin died Sunday, March 29th She was born in Austin, TX on July 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Vivian (Brown) and Arthur Van Smith. Vivian retired as a Tax Examiner Supervisor for IRS and was the widow of Rev. A.R. Evans, Sr. Due to the Pandemic Crisis there will be a viewing 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, April 5th at 1309 E 12th Street in Austin. To be in compliance with the local ordinance only two individuals may enter the building at a time, view and exit immediately. If you are sick please stay home. A greater celebration will be planned in the future when the crisis has ended. A Private Family Celebration and burial will be later in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020