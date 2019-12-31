|
|
JOHNSON, Vivian Fuchs Vivian Fuchs Johnson of Katy, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2019, at the age of 92. Vivian was born at home in Pflugerville, Texas, on January 11, 1927. She was the daughter of Emmitt Fuchs and Minnie Pfluger Fuchs, who preceded her in death, as did her siblings, Blanche Bohls, Milton Fuchs, and Mildred Smith. Her childhood years were spent in Pflugerville, where she graduated from Pflugerville High School as valedictorian. Vivian then attended the University of Texas where she earned a BS in Education in 1948. After graduating from college, she moved to Kerrville, Texas, where she began her 25-year career as a junior high school teacher. During her teaching years at Tivy Junior High, and later at Round Rock ISD, Vivian spread her love of American History to numerous seventh and eighth graders, many of whom would stop to speak and acknowledge her years later as a beloved teacher. During her lifetime, she never missed the chance to stop and read a roadside historical marker, or visit a nearby site of historical significance. Shortly after moving to Kerrville, Texas, Vivian met the love of her life, Dudley Jay Johnson. They were married in Pflugerville on December 8, 1951, and enjoyed 53 years of married life before Dudley's passing in 2005. During their retirement years, they loved to travel and were able to visit Japan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, New Zealand, U.K., France, Mexico, Canada, and many picturesque and famous sites in the U.S. In later years, she also enjoyed yearly travels with her children. Vivian and Dudley were early members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin. Vivian cherished this church association for over 50 years, especially the special friendships that arose from her church circle. Toward the end of her life, after moving to Katy, she became a member of Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, where new friends lifted her up in prayers during her final illness. Throughout her life, Vivian loved gardening and the beauty of having a yard full of flowers and plants. As a young girl during the WWII years, she proudly participated in growing a Victory Garden. Later, she loved using her greenhouse to enhance this lifelong hobby, as evidenced by the many pictures of plants, flowers, and famous gardens in her personal photographs. Vivian was very much a sports fan. Football, basketball, baseball, and more were always included in her regular viewing schedule. It was not unusual for her to watch multiple games at once, while also listening to one on the radio. She was a lifelong supporter of her beloved Texas Longhorns, but grew to enthusiastically love Texas A&M sports along with her Aggie husband. For Vivian, it was a red-letter day when the Astros cinched the World Series in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen England and her husband Wayne of Katy, and son, Jay Johnson, also of Katy. Vivian is also survived by her grandchildren, Megan Lipperdt and her husband Eric of Katy, and Walker England and his wife Mindy of Plano, Texas. Great grandchildren are Kendyll Lipperdt, Weston Lipperdt, Reagan Lipperdt, and Raylan England; as well as three generations of nieces and nephews. Vivian was a gentle soul and a smiling presence that will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, in Katy. A private interment will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make a donation to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019