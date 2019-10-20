|
|
WERKENTHIN, Vivian Marie Vivian Werkenthin passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas, where she lived all her adult life. Blessed with a beautiful voice, Vivian loved to sing, especially with other voices. And now, by the grace of God, she is singing in the Heavenly Chorus. On January 25, 1927, Vivian Marie Adkins was born to Fred and Laura Adkins in the farming community of Murray, Iowa. Stricken with a childhood case of polio, she recovered fully thanks to tireless loving care by her mother. Vivian always spoke fondly of her early years on her father's farm with her parents and brother Gale, ten years older. The Adkins family moved to Austin in 1936, chiefly because Vivian's brother Gale Adkins had enrolled at The University of Texas to study radio journalism and broadcasting. Vivian attended John B. Winn Elementary, University Junior High, and Austin High, where she sang in the Mixed Chorus. After graduating from Austin High in 1946, she enrolled at The University of Texas, majoring in Art. While a student at UT, Vivian met fellow student Max Werkenthin at a party. Vivian always said it was love at first sight. Vivian and Max married in 1948 at the old St. Martin's Lutheran Church and moved into their first home at 303 East 15th Street. As a young mother to her children Max III and Marie, Vivian enjoyed sewing and became a skilled seamstress, while cultivating her green thumb in the Violet Crown Garden Club and satisfying the family's taste for good home cooking, particularly soups and hot salsa. She was an avid and competitive League Bowler for many decades, starting at Bobby Layne's Bowl-O-Rama. Vivian and Max loved to dance, and they were good at it. Friends admiringly called them "Marge and Gower." Vivian and Max enjoyed participating in the activities of the Austin Jaycees and the Austin Power Squadron boating club, where they developed many lifelong friendships. Lake Austin was a special place for Vivian and Max, and they shared a half-century of unforgettable weekends with their children and extended family at the Werkenthin Lake Place. Those were truly golden days, to be cherished forever. Vivian's love of music and singing was always important to her. She sang in many groups over the years, including the Austin High School Mixed Choir, the St. John's Presbyterian Church Choir, the Austin Saengerrunde Damenchor, and over 50 years of singing barbershop harmony in choruses of Sweet Adelines International. She started singing in the Austin Chimers chorus and later sang with the Mission Belles and the Alamo Metro choruses. During 50 years of international competitions for Choruses and Quartets, Vivian and her sister Adelines enthusiastically invested thousands of hours in dedicated rehearsing to excel and win at Contests. Vivian sang a strong Lead melody with verve and accuracy and was justifiably proud of her medals and awards earned as a member of her Sweet Adelines groups. Her Chorus-mates became lifelong friends. When their granddaughter Courtney was born with cerebral palsy, Vivian and Max became loving caregivers for Courtney while their daughter Marie was teaching elementary school. Courtney would never talk or walk, but her disabilities didn't keep her from enjoying her life to the fullest thanks to the love and care provided by her mother Marie and her grandparents Vivian and Max. Vivian was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter Courtney Marie Long, who passed away at age 35 on March 8, 2019. Vivian is survived by her husband Max J. Werkenthin Jr., the love of her life and her "Sweetikins" for over 70 years of marriage. She is also survived by her son Max J. Werkenthin III and his wife Karen Werkenthin and her daughter Marie Werkenthin Long. Vivian's grandchildren and their spouses are Max J. Werkenthin IV and his wife Melissa Werkenthin and Kylee Long Snodgrass and her husband Ken Snodgrass. Vivian's great-grandchildren are Sophia Louise Werkenthin and Max Roman William Werkenthin. The Werkenthin family is grateful to the dedicated staff at Brookdale Westlake Hills for the gracious care provided to Vivian during her last illness. And a special thank-you goes to her excellent hospice nurses Don Evans and Gwen Edwards of Encompass Home Care and Hospice for their kindness and their expert care for Vivian. Vivian was a cheerful, funny, and high-spirited woman, and her upbeat personality was inspiring to those fortunate enough to know her. The love of music and singing that comforted and uplifted Vivian during her lifetime has been passed to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And their music will likewise uplift and enlighten their lives. Vivian is now singing with the choirs of angels alongside her beloved granddaughter Courtney. The family is holding no public service. A private family celebration of Vivian's life will be held at a later date. Friends desiring to honor Vivian with a memorial gift may consider making a donation to Austin Pets Alive or the Austin Humane Society. Vivian always loved her puppies and kitties.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019