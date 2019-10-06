|
ATHAUS, Voy Ernst Just 16 days shy of his 93rd birthday, Voy Althaus died on September 17, 2019, a short distance from his birthplace on the family ranch near Big Flat Community in Gillespie County, Texas. Due to his accomplishments in many areas, he was known variously as a writer, rancher, genealogist, geologist, archeology enthusiast, teacher, grant writer, skier, sailor, self-taught hydrologist, biblical scholar, historian, and computer programmer. Born October 3, 1926 to Lena Maggie Reams and Marlin Ernst Althaus, Voy was the second oldest of six children. His childhood years spanned the Great Depression and were filled with walking several miles to school, helping his dad manage cattle and clear cedar, learning carpentry from his Uncle Smith Reams, doing chores and trapping for his mother, making Saturday trips to town for nickel movies, and always, reading. His favorite saying, "I grew up knowing how to ride bad horses and shoot good rifles," reflected his early life, but when his father brought home a battery-powered radio, "everything changed" as the world opened up to him. At an early age, Voy's inherent curiosity and sense of fairness developed into an unshakeable confidence in his reasoning skills, which guided his life. His formal education included the one-room school in Big Flat, the 1905 Willow City School, and graduation in 1944 from Fredericksburg High School. He proudly credited his sixth-grade-educated father's insistence the school board fund bus transportation that facilitated a high school education for rural students, including him and his siblings. While in high school, Voy completed ROTC training in order to immediately enlist upon graduation. He was selected for the Army Specialized Training Program, first attending college classes at Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State), and then Rutgers University in New Jersey. He spent his weekends visiting New York by train, marveling in big city life. When the war ended, he decided to re-enlist in the Army Signal Corps as a radio telegraph operator while waiting to enroll in Texas College of Mines (now UT El Paso). He graduated with a B.S. in geology in 1949 with support from the GI Bill. His tour of Adak in Alaska's Aleutian Islands gave him his first taste of skiing on wood skis with hard bindings, which thirty-years later became a winter sport obsession. Voy's uncle Sam Reams, a state district judge in Jim Wells County, facilitated a summer job with Humble Oil and Refining Company (now ExxonMobil) to survey the first oil leases on the King Ranch in south Texas. The company hired Voy upon graduation, leading to a thirty-seven-year career in New Orleans and Houston. He began as a well log analyst, publishing and teaching, including a 1961 assignment leading a field school in Libya. In the mid-1960s, Voy worked towards an MBA at Tulane University, where he learned to program mainframe computers. He applied this knowledge at work, not only to drilling, but exploration, seeing the need to process large amounts of data to map the Gulf of Mexico. He published and lectured throughout his career on abnormal pressure gradients in drilling and bright spot analysis in seismic exploration. The pinnacle of his professional career was exploration of Alaska's North Slope in the 1970-80s. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and the Society of Professional Well Log Analysts. While living in New Orleans in 1949, a double-date with a friend introduced Voy to Betty Lane Lord, who was in graduate school at Tulane University studying social work. They married in Tupelo, Mississippi on December 16, 1950. Their son Ernie was born a year later, followed by daughters, Bess and Ellen over the next six years. They first rented in Bay St. Louis (MS) with an idyllic view of the Gulf, moved to a Humble Camp in Paradis (St. Charles Parish, LA), built their first home in Gentilly Woods (New Orleans), lived a brief stint in Houston, and finally moved across Lake Pontchartrain in 1959 with a group of other adventurous couples to develop a neighborhood on the Tchefuncte River between Covington and Madisonville. Eight years later, the family moved to Houston's Spring Branch-Memorial area until the kids' graduations. In 1975, they made a pioneering move across Houston to a 1920s house in Old Braeswood near the Village and not far from nickel beer nights at the Astrodome. A few years before Voy retired in 1987, he and Betty began spending alternate weekends at the family ranch, clearing cedar and renovating his parent's modest home. They soon moved to Fredericksburg where Voy began his second thirty-year career as a rancher. He was determined to learn the latest cattle and grazing management methods, while simultaneously restoring the land to the 1887 appearance known by his grandfather, Charley (Carl) Althaus. He attended annual workshops at Texas A&M for twenty-five years, implemented artificial insemination to improve his Angus herd, experimented with prescribed burning, built a series of ten stock tanks to water cattle and recharge wells, and spent his spare time cutting cedar and mending fences. Voy enjoyed the calving season, which taught him to respect all that his father had done as a rancher. In February 2018, he was particularly pleased to give a tour of his property to a delegation from TPWD's Wildlife Division as a Lone Star Land Steward nominee. In 1989, Voy was elected to the Board of Directors of the Hill Country Underground Water Conservation District where he served for thirty years. He also served on the board of the Fredericksburg Music Club over twenty-five years, writing grants to bring classical musicians to town, as he hoped to spread his love of classical music. Throughout most of his life, he taught adult Sunday school in the United Methodist Church using his knowledge as a biblical scholar. He last attended The Inquirers Sunday school class two weeks before he died. Following retirement, Voy enjoyed meeting weekly with the local Rotary Club and working-out four times per week at the Hill Country Memorial Hospital Wellness Center. He self-published five books (available on Amazon), including Souvenirs of a Childhood on a Central Texas Ranch, Blue down South, and Francis Smith: Oil Finder. A life-long learner, he delighted in attending courses at the local campus of Texas Tech, absorbed over two hundred college-level recorded courses, traveled to new places through Road Scholar, kept current on the sciences (especially geology, archeology, and astronomy) and always fed his curiosity about the world. Voy is survived by his brother, Keith and wife Joyce Althaus of Burnet, Texas; his three children and their families: Voy Ernest (Ernie) and wife Patti of Houston and their children, Paul and Laura Althaus; Bess and husband Madison of Austin, and their children, Ernest, Eason, and Henry Graham; Ellen and husband Steven of Fredericksburg, and their children, Cecil (Genevieve) and wife Tracey of Georgetown, DE and Max and wife Crystal Day of San Antonio, and their daughter Amelia (born 8/17/19); and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Brandt, who he married on July 20, 1991. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Clinton, Paulie, and Delbert Althaus, his sister Fannie Loe Stech, and his wife of 38 years, Betty, whose untimely death occurred on May 23, 1989. A celebration of Voy's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12 at the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019