Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Vyron Vernon HARKINS Jr.


1933 - 2020
Vyron Vernon HARKINS Jr. Obituary
CDR HARKINS JR., Vyron Vernon, USN, Retired. A beautiful life ended the evening of Sunday, January 5, 2020. Vernon Harkins was born on October 9, 1933 in Galveston, Texas, and passed away Sunday surrounded by his loving family. Vernon is survived by the love of his life Elisabeth, whom he loved until he closed his eyes; his sons Andrew (Shannon), Alex (Stacia), Mark, and Stephan, his five grandchildren, Christopher, Connor, Collin, Isabell, and Patrick, and three month old great-grandson Aaron. He is also survived by his younger brother Harvey (Hibbie), sister-in-law Edwina, and their family, his youngest brother David's family, as well as his family in Germany; sister-in-law Margit, brother-in-law Heiko, nephews Christian and Michael, and their families. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin. Graveside service will be 2:15 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Patriotpaws.org, or Austin Pets Alive. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020
