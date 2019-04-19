Resources More Obituaries for W. Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? W. L. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers SMITH, W. L. "Pat" 1935 to April 14, 2019 Born in Austin Texas to Virginia Holland Laird and Langston Smith in the old Seton Hospital, Pat was raised in Tarrytown and he attended a private kindergarten, then Pease Elementary, University Junior High, Schreiner Military School and graduated from Austin High in 1954. Austin was a typical small town in Pat's childhood and he enjoyed living in Tarrytown (the country back then) where his family had some acreage. He had a horse named Silver and there were ducks and chickens and a variety of dogs. His home phone had only 3 numbers and it was a wind up phone that hung on the wall with a party line! Pat and his friends made good use of the many parks and bodies of water in Austin, especially Deep Eddy, West Enfield, Barton Creek and even the pool at UT. He was a member of The Knot Hole Gang at UT and attended all the games there. He and his friends would sometimes go to the courthouse to watch his dad, attorney, Langston Smith Sr. argue an interesting case. Pat's first job was at the Tarrytown Drug store where he was a fry cook (hamburgers) and a bicycle delivery boy. After high school Pat entered Southwestern University at Georgetown in 1954 and it was there in in a Biology class that he met a young blonde girl from Beaumont, Texas, Cynthia Robichaux, who became quickly enamored by the dark haired young man with the most amazing blue eyes she'd ever seen and three months later they were married in Burnet, Texas. That quick marriage lasted sixty four years and three months. Pat and Cynthia raised three children in Beaumont, Texas, and they are survived by Bradley G. Smith, of Johnson City and Mary Paige Garrett of Johnson City and Jennifer Marino of Wimberley, Texas. They are also survived by two grandsons, Patrick Smith of Hutto and Ryan Amis of Flower Mound, Texas. Pat and Cynthia also had four great grands, Evan Smith of Hutto and Isaac Smith of Austin, Charli Rose Amis of Flower Mound and John Ryan Amis, Jr. Pat loved the out of doors and was quite a sportsman and excellent at trap and skeet shooting as well as hunting birds and deer in the hill country and in Montana. His real hobby was motorcycles and he had them all and not one of them brand new but all of them fast. He enjoyed this sport with his son, Bradley and they did flat track racing in and around the Beaumont and Houston area. Pat was a self-confessed adrenaline junkie! He para sailed off the Pacific Coast, sky diving at Fentress, Texas and riding his Norton Road Commando at 110 M.P.H. on a back road in Liberty County. Pat's early working career began in Beaumont where he worked for Lane Wells Perforating Company after he even as a married man with a child had to have his mother sign for him before they would employ him as he was only 19 years of age! He got his fill of the Texas Oilfields very quickly but stayed in the oil industry for many years. He worked for 17 years finally as one of the youngest plant managers in the industry at Gulf Coast Machine and Supply and was mentored by Clifford LeBlanc the owner. While still in Beaumont was active in civic affairs and was elected by the Beaumont Jaycees as their state director and was a working member of the YMBL. He belonged to the Pinewood County Club and Business and Professional Mens Club. Pat and the family were members of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and later joined the St. James Episcopal church where he was the Sunday School Superintendent and on the Vestry there and his wife Cynthia was the church secretary. In 1975 Pat and a longtime friend and co-worker, Jesse Lopez, left Gulfco to start their own steel forging business, Liberty Forge Inc. in Liberty, Texas. Once again Pat was involved in the civic affairs but in Liberty, Texas, where he spent the next ten year as President and co-owner of the company before selling out to his partner and moving to the hill country and Blanco County. Pat had a burning desire to return to his roots back in the hills of Texas and after looking at property for a few years for a retirement place he discovered Blanco county and property on the Pedernales River and in 1975 bought it and it was his home from 1985 until April 14, where he passed away at the age of 83 and 3 months .He spent about ten years as owner of Texas Heartland Properties as owner and broker. He wanted to spend his last days at home on his ranch and that is exactly how he did it. His children and his wife wrote this obit and we hope he would have liked it but for once we all had the last word on Dad. We miss him now and always will. He was more than a husband and father, he was friend, confidant and fixer of all things. He loved a good joke and everyone loved his blue eyes! Memorial Service at LBJ Settlement in Johnson City, May 11, 2019 2PM. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.