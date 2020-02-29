|
HEARD, W.A. (Bill) W.A. (Bill) Heard of Georgetown, Texas was born in Houston, Texas on May 9, 1938. deceased on 2/26/2020. He enjoyed keeping score for the Sun City Soft Ball teams, and participated in meals on wheels He attended high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He joined the Navy, and served on a mine sweeper in the far east. After leaving the navy, he drove trucks for a few years, until an accident prevented him from doing the job he loved, he went to University and graduated with a double major in data management and accounting. He opened his own business, Mail Boxes Etc, and enjoyed being his own boss. He is survived by his loving of wife of 53 years, Edna and dear step son, Glenn J. Potter. And his Sister Sharon Jones, of California. and several nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no funeral service. WA always found them depressing and upsetting, so wants his friends and family to remember him fondly, and drink a beer to his memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 29, 2020