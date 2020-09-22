PLICQUE, Waldron Wray Hill Waldron Wray Plicque, lifetime Austin resident and former AISD Administrator, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. The youngest of seven children, Waldron was born January 1, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Ida Belle Doxey Hill; her son, Ira Jerome Poole; her husband, Wobbie "Roland" Hardin; her brothers Roy Hill, Lewis Ovelle Hill, and James Laurent Hill; and her sisters, Laverne Holland and Irene Thompson. Wray was considered to be quite the beauty, but she was not one to fuss over her appearance. She was crowned Miss East Austin in 1952 but admitted that she had only entered the contest because each contestant received a free swimsuit. She truly loved swimming and later became a lifeguard at Rosewood Park. She swam regularly at the YMCA until her 80th year. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where her family has been associated for nearly 100 years, and she served in numerous capacities over many years of faithful service. She was secretary of the Sunday School Department, a member of the Board of Directors of the Child Development Center, and tenor in the Chancel and Sanctuary Choirs. She led the youth group, daringly taking them on a memorable van excursion. Waldron attended the Austin Public Schools and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Huston-Tillotson University and a Master's degree in Education from the University of Texas. She started her career in education at Keeling Jr. High but transferred to become the first African American teacher at Reagan High School in 1968. She served as Asst. Principal at Fulmore and Dobie Jr. High before making the move to Administration as the Asst. Director of Personnel. She served as a mentor and impacted the lives of many Austin area teachers and students before retiring in 1997 after 33 years of service with AISD. She is best remembered for an infectious but wicked sense of humor that made her everyone's favorite travel buddy or committee partner. To her grandchildren she was the ultimate Santa Clause, as she celebrated the holidays generously. Animals loved her, and she shared a love and respect for all creatures (except frogs!). She loved fishing, baking, and traveling, but most of all she loved family and laughter. Waldron is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Poole & Lori Plicque (Melissa); nieces and nephews Diann Holland Bates, Lewis Holland, Jr., Norma-Jean Hill; sister in-law, Geraldine Holmes Hill; grandchildren Edward Bailey, Eric Bailey, Ann "Annie" Bailey, Millicent "Penny" Bailey, Ira James "IJ" Poole, Adam Poole, Dacotah Poole, Brian Poole, Audrey & Mary Guthrie, and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation and viewing will be 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., in Austin. Funeral service will be at 1pm on Thursday, September 24, also at Cook-Walden Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752. Online condolences may be made and livestream link found at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com
.