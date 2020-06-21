SWAVERLY, Wallace Curran Wally Swaverly, 82, of Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly of Austin, Texas, passed away on June 16, 2020. Born on October 11, 1937 in Woodbury, New Jersey, he was the son of Laura Berry and Warren Swaverly. Wally grew up in Penns Grove, New Jersey and attended Penns Grove Regional High. He was a gifted athlete who played various sports including basketball and football. He lettered in football going to All Tri-County, and later coached and refereed for younger teams. After high school, he joined the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and went on to graduate from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a degree in Engineering. Wally married his high school sweetheart, Mary Helen Sweeten, on March 27, 1959. His career spanned over 30 years and included engineering, management and marketing roles at Dupont and IBM. He enjoyed golf, fishing, any DIY project, a good card game and would never turn down a piece of blueberry pie. The light of his life were his seven grandchildren and great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Swaverly. Wally is survived by his daughters; Lauren Cundiff (Rich), Linda Foster (John), Leighanne Swaverly, Lesley Gallagher (David), and Liz Cesare (John). His grandchildren; Caroline (Ryan), Natalie, Marisa, Matthew, Aidan, Grace, Joselyn, his great grandson Logan, his brother Warren and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his honor. To view the online obituary or send condolences visit www.statesman.com/news/obituaries. Neptune Society is assisting the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, down at the shore, one of his and Mary's favorite places.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.