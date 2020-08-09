NATIONS, Wallace H. January 2, 1940 July 21, 2020 With the heaviest of hearts, we had to say goodbye to a kind and loving man. His generous heart and gentle soul are a great loss to us all. Wally passed away peacefully at his home, with loved ones by his side, and loved ones close in prayers from afar. Wally was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where he earned an undergraduate and a law degree from The University of Texas. Wally was a member of the State Bar of Texas for 50 years, a hearing examiner for the Railroad Commission, and a law partner at Robinson, Felts, Starnes and Nations. Wally then moved to the Washington D.C area to work for the National Labor Relations Board as an Administrative Law Judge for 33 years. Wally loved life. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, long walks, puzzles, and talking to anyone and everyone. He watched with great pride his five grandchildren growing into adulthood, and couldn't wait to see who they would become. He will continue following their paths, smiling from above. His was a life well lived. He will be missed by so many. Wally leaves behind his wife Marianne Schack Nations; his daughter Laura Nations Coker, her husband Jon, their children Jacob, Jared, and Jackson; his son Brad Nations, wife Patty, and their children Audrey and Emily; his sister Nancy Nations Andrews; and his Mother-in-law Janice Schack.



