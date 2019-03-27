THIEME, Wallace W. 85 of Round Rock, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday March 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on November 20, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to parents Henry Thieme Sr. and Florenette Thieme. He was a graduate of Austin High School and served in the National Guard. Wallace worked as a printer at Hart Graphics for 42 years before retiring in 1993. Wallace was a member of St. Martins Lutheran Church in Austin, TX. He had a passion for plants, the Texas Longhorns, trains, western movies, traveling and spending time with his family. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Henry Thieme Jr.; grandsons James R. Davidson, Baby Boy Johnson and Dylan W. Thieme; granddaughter Baby Girl Johnson and great-great-granddaughter Jasmin M. Reyna. Wallace is survived by the love of his life for 66 years, Nancy S. Thieme. Together they raised five children, daughters Virginia Davidson (Jim); Brenda Neil (Bobby); Luana Johnson (Russell); sons Monte Thieme (Lisa); Clayton Thieme (Tina); Brother Doug Thieme; sister-in-law Yvonne Von Quintus (Robert); 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Nancy would like to thank all my wonderful children and grandchildren for all the love, help and support throughout Wallace's illness. Also she wants to thank Hospice Compassus especially Bianca Guthrie, Adrianne Diaz, Jennifer Sabo, Valerie Edwards and Joquida Schremmer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday March 28, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Pastor Peder Sandager will be officiating with an interment immediately following at the Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary