ALCORN, Walter Allen Walter Allen Alcorn, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 22, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. He was born on June 16, 1933 in Caldwell, Texas. He was married to his loving wife Mary Rose Alcorn for 66 years. He was a member of Cedar Creek United Methodist Church. Allen served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked hard and supported his family in the construction trade for 50 years. He loved to hunt, fish and go camping with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Sherman Alcorn and Eula Fay Alcorn, his son Michael Sam Alcorn and his brother Marvin Alcorn and his sister. Allen is survived by his wife Mary Rose Alcorn, his son Allen Ray Alcorn and daughter Terri Denise Cazier and Mia Nicole Weaver of Bastrop, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Garland Alcorn of Rancho Murieta, California. Pawpaw is survived by 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May the 4th at 11am at the Cedar Creek United Methodist Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019