A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, LLC Complex
1309 East 12th Street
Austin, TX
Walter Byrd Obituary
BYRD, Jr., Walter Pyron Walter Pyron Byrd, Jr., 61, of Austin, died Monday, November 18th. He was born in San Francisco, CA on July 12, 1958, a son of Emma L (Grant) Byrd and the late Walter Byrd, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Sharon (Jones) Byrd. In following Walter's wishes there will only be a public visitation 2pm-4pm with his family on Saturday, November 23rd at The Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, LLC Complex, 1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX. Flowers can be sent to the Complex. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019
