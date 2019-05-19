EMMERT, Walter Walter "Bud" Emmert, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on March 25, 2019 with his loving wife, Doris, and her sister, Jeanette Posey, by his side. Bud was born in St. Louis, MO on June 15, 1929, to Walter and Sarah (Wood) Emmert. Bud began playing the trumpet when he was 7 years old after finding a trumpet in his grandfather's closet. He became an excellent trumpet player at a very young age. The horn was a big part of his life and he was traveling with big bands for the USO shows when he was 17. He even missed his high school graduation ceremony while traveling with the bands. I'm sure he got quite an education during those years of playing and traveling with all those musicians, A few of the bands he worked with were the Lawrence Welk Band, the Austin Symphony, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, and Kay Kyser. He entered active military service with 571st USAF Band serving at Bergstrom Air Force Base, Austin, TX in 1951 and honorably discharged in 1952. He was also a member of the Air National Guard in 1952 until 1953. After his discharge, he attended The American College of Life Underwriters (ACLU) and graduated as a Chartered Life Underwriter, CLU, in 1960. Following his graduation from ACLU, Bud started his business career as a Chartered Financial Consultant and formed his own company; Capital Formation, Inc. Bud could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He progressed through various leadership positions in the insurance industry and ultimately, in 1967, became the Million Dollar Round Table salesman of the Prudential Insurance Company of America. After many years of work in the insurance field, being self-employed, he earned a well-deserved retirement. Bud and Doris traveled in their motor home following his retirement and he thoroughly enjoyed the time that they spent together exploring new places and cultures and the countless friends made along the way. They belonged to the Sun City RV Club and traveled many times with that group of friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing rounds with his close friends. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Doris Beckerman Emmert, of Georgetown; his daughter, Jane (Emmert) Hartman and husband James; grandchildren; Matthew Hartman, Natalie (Hartman) Sturdevant and husband Daniel of Kentucky, and Katherine Hartman of Oregon. Also, survived and loved by numerous family members on Doris' side. His musical talent and treasured family times will be forever engraved in our hearts. We little knew that morning God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide. Though we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and Nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in The Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas. A Reception will follow the service in the Reception Hall of Ramsey Funeral Home. You may leave a message or memory in the online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary