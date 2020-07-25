CARR, Reverend Walter Franklin Rev. Walter F. Carr, a Catholic priest for 27 years, died on July 21, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas at the age of 95. He was born on December 12, 1924 in Troy, New York to Francis and Clara Carr. Rev. Carr attended Catholic Central High (Troy, New York), the American College of Life Underwriters, and the University of Texas (Austin Texas) where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1978. Rev. Carr served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. He met and married Mary Casilda Snook on May 14, 1947 while serving in Okinawa Japan and they had three children; Walter Patrick Carr, Robert Francis Carr, and Kathleen Ann Carr. Rev. Carr was a Staff Manager for John Hancock Life Insurance for 34 years. In 1988 he was ordained a Permanent Deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Austin and served as such for four years at St. Louis Parish in Austin. Following his wife's death in 1990, he prepared for the priesthood and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Austin in December of 1992. Rev. Carr served as associate pastor at St. Helen Parish in Georgetown, then as pastor of Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Andice until his retirement in 2006. Rev. Carr was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Joan Zapotacky. He is survived by his son, Walter P. Carr and daughter in-law Christine, his son, Robert F. Carr and daughter in-law Kim, and his daughter, Kathleen A. Carr. He has eight grandchildren; Karen Rodriguez, Gina Pagnotta, Marie Pagnotta, Michael Alfaro, Joseph Corredor, Felicia Houston, Sean Carr, Brandy Prince, Barry Gostin, and Eric Gostin. In addition, fourteen Great and Great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 26, at 6:00 pm at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice (6571 FM 970). The Vigil and Rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10:00 am at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown (2700 E. University Ave.). The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.sainthelens.org
. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Austin (3650 S. IH 35 Frontage Road) following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Maternity Home, 3610 Shell Road, Georgetown, TX 78628.