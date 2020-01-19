|
GARZA, Walter (Walt) With heavy hearts the family of Walter (Walt) Garza announces the passing of their father and grandfather on January 17, 2020. He was dearly loved by all who knew him. Walt was born in La Grange, TX to Walter and Hilma Garza on August 20, 1933. After graduating high school as a multi-sport athlete and state doubles tennis champion, he went on to attend and play football at Texas Lutheran College. On June 18, 1955, Walt married the love of his life, Jackie. For 38 years Walt worked at Union Oil Company in Houston and California starting as an accountant and retiring as the Director of Benefits and Compensation. Upon retirement, Walt and Jackie came home to Texas and settled in the Onion Creek Community. There Walt spent many hours on the golf course and playing in various bridge groups. He belonged to Bethany Lutheran Church for over 25 years and volunteered his various skills. Walt is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 62 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Shelley O'Neil of Kyle, TX and Carole Wolf and husband Keith of Acworth, GA. Five grandchildren Gregory Wolf and wife Courtney of Chelsea, AL, Christine Wolf of Atlanta, GA, Catherine O'Neil of Austin, TX, Andrew O'Neil and Patrick O'Neil of Kyle, TX. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 W. Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749. Interment to follow at La Grange City Cemetery, La Grange, Fayette County, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020