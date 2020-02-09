Home

Walter Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Walter Robert "Bobby" Organic gardener, amateur pyrotechnic, and kid at heart, Bobby Johnson passed away February 7, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Bobby was born November 11,1930, in Houston, Texas. One of four born to Jewel May and Willie Roy Johnson. He graduated from Austin High School in 1949. Bobby met his wife, Nancy, on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, the summer of 1953 while serving in the U. S. Airforce. They married February 19, 1955, and, promptly, moved to Austin, Texas to make their home and raise a family. Bobby placed his family at the forefront and was beloved by his five grandchildren. He is survived by daughters, Anita Jo (Randy) Wallace and Barbara Ann (the late Troy) Richman; son, Jay Robert; grandchildren, Ryan, Ben, and Scott (Sydney) Wallace, Kristina Richman (Nick) Huth, Shelly Richman (Mark) Yehle; and great grandchildren, Caroline Huth, Collin Huth, William Yehle, and Sha Wallace. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Lucile (the late William) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, brother, Clyde (Virginia) Johnson, brother, William Johnson, sister, Jane (Roger) Taylor. Bobby was very fond of his grandchildren and provided minimal supervision and gave into their every whim, allowing them to use power tools, light fireworks, and fill his swimming pool with live goldfish. A graveside service and fireworks salute will be held Tuesday, February 11, 1:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southwest Church of Christ (8900 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748) where he was a lifelong member, a local charity, or treat yourself to a delicious meal from Popeyes in his memory. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
