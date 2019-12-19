|
TIMBERLAKE, Walter Walter Timberlake passed away peacefully in his home on December 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his family, he was born on August 9, 1930 in Austin, Texas to his parents, Walter and Ruth Timberlake. Walter was a native Austinite and actively participated within his community. He was known as the banana man and Paw-Paw to the neighborhood kids. He was a master electrician, past president and business agent of the IBEW 520, and a member or retired member of the following group or organizations: CWA, Travis County Civil Services Commission, a delegate to the CLC, CPS Council, Department of Aging, SAD, CAPD, St. Luke United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge Lexington #138, Travis County Grand Jury, and a Yeller Dawg Democrat. Walter is survived by his son, James Timberlake and Beverly; granddaughters, Misty Hansen and Darrel of Buda and Melissa Timberlake-Caswell and Dale of Rockdale, Melodi Franklin and Chris of San Luis Obispo, CA; eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Bobbie Hill and Terry Bishop; stepson, Gary Garner. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his parents, Walter and Ruth Timberlake; sisters, Betty Jo Walden and Frances Rhodes; daughter, Betty Timberlake and sons, Brice and Michael Timberlake. Pallbearers Isaiah Smith, Colby Smith, Joshua Smith, Caleb Hansen, Doug Mitchell, Mike King, Louis Lowe, and Cecil White. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Service 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Timberlake's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke´s UMC.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 19, 2019