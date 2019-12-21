|
|
TYRPAK JR., Walter Walter Tyrpak, Jr. age 83 of Pflugerville, Texas passed away on December 18, 2019. His last days were spent peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. Walter was born to parents Sonia and Walter Tyrpak, Sr. in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, Walter enlisted in the Air Force and went on to have a 24 year career serving his country around the world. He enjoyed many tours of duty in Germany, Massachusetts, Virginia, South Carolina, Guam and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant before retiring in Texas. After retiring from the military, Walter went on to work for the Veterans Administration in Computer Programming. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lieselotte. He is also survived by his sister Ann Tyrpak of Old Forge, Pennsylvania; his son Gregory Tyrpak and wife Desiree of Dripping Springs; his daughter Deborah Tyrpak Parker of Pflugerville and his son David Tyrpak of Austin. Walter took great pride in his grandchildren Kristopher Tyrpak and wife Amy; Nickolas Tyrpak, James Parker, Catherine Tyrpak and Alexander Tyrpak. Walter was predeceased by his parents and brother Peter Tyrpak of Norfolk, Virginia. The visitation and funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Burial service at Cook-Walden / Capital Parks in Pflugerville to follow.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019