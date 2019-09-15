|
LANCASTER, Wanda Beatrice Hayes Wanda Beatrice Hayes Lancaster passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, her 96th birthday. Born September 1, 1923 in San Saba County, she blessed this world with grace, beauty, gentleness, and class that won't ever be forgotten. The oldest child of Elbert Taylor Hayes and Juanita Mildred McDaniel Hayes, Wanda graduated from Texas State University in 1948 with a degree in English. In her early adulthood she joined the Episcopal Church, began serving on the Altar Guild, and continued Altar Guild work for almost seventy years. She married Robert Lee (Bob) Lancaster in 1948, and together they adopted their daughter, Laura, in 1956. They lived in San Marcos, Austin, New Mexico, West Virginia, and San Angelo before settling in 1959, in Georgetown, TX, where Wanda was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, the Georgetown Heritage Society, and the Williamson County Museum. From 1974 to 1986, she worked with Southwestern University and served as their Coordinator of Special Events. Many alumni and past faculty still remember the beauty and creativity she brought to every event. In 1986, Wanda moved to Austin to be closer to family. Here, she volunteered at the LBJ Wildflower Center for over thirty years and at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden for twenty-five years. She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church, where, in addition to Altar Guild, she was active in Environmental Guild, Movie Group, and many special programs. She and her daughter formed Creative Natural Arrangements, specializing in wildflower arrangements for weddings, banquets, and other occasions. In addition to her many activities, she also played a very active role in the lives of her grandchildren, Sarah and Robert, who joined the family in the early 90's. Wanda brought joy to every room she entered. Her passions were wildflowers, art, crossword puzzles, a good glass of red wine, gardening, reading, cheering for the Longhorn football team, baking, and, above all, spending time with family and friends. She will long be remembered for her spectacular wildflower arrangements, peanut brittle, homemade bread and rolls, lemon tarts, "Wanda dip," and pies. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob Lancaster, siblings Mildred Lee Hayes Sessom, Hilton Frederick Hayes, and Hillie Taylor Hayes, nephew Lane George Hayes and great niece, Mitzi Milby Sessom. She lives on in the hearts of many, including daughter Laura Lancaster Faulk and son-in-law Gene T. Faulk; grandchildren Sarah Marie Faulk and Robert Gene Faulk; sister in law Josephine Hayes, several cousins; six nieces and nephews; twelve great nieces and nephews; and sixteen great, great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 21st at St. David's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. David's Episcopal Church, Austin, Texas Grace Episcopal Church, Georgetown, Texas Southwestern University, Bob Lancaster Endowment Fund, Georgetown, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019