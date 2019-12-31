|
HOPKINS, Wanda Lea December 1, 1927 December 4, 2019 Wanda (Cindy) Lea Hopkins, 92, died suddenly on December 4, 2019 at dinner with her husband, Paul, and granddaughters, Ashley and Cynthia a few days after her 92nd birthday. She was born Wanda Hays to Neola and Thomas Hays in Alvin Texas on December 1, 1927. She was very proud of her Texas Hill Country heritage and her long line of strong Texas women. During her long life she lived in her beloved Hill Country in and around Austin, the Texas coast, Colorado, Moab, Utah, and Salt Lake City, Utah. She began a pioneering four-decade business career during World War II with the U.S. government. Followed by small and large businesses like Austin Metal and Iron, Midland Telephone, and Contel Telephone (now Verizon). During her career, she worked beside treasured friends who became as close as family. Throughout her career and life, she led by setting an example of how women can expand their rights and responsibilities. Wanda was married to Paul Hopkins her beloved and constant companion for 63 years. For three of her four-decade career they worked side by side as managers. Inseparable, they raised two sons, Art and David Hopkins. She was a much-loved matriarch to a far-flung family. Her sons, their wives, Kathy May and Teri Jensen, her grandchildren, Cynthia Hall, Ashley Hopkins and Eric (Koda) Hopkins, great-grandson Jaden Hall, and over sixty nieces and nephews were her cherished family. To the day of her death, this large boisterous family she loved, regularly traveled from all over the country to her home. She loved their visits. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald Hays, and daughter in-law Kathy May. She is survived by her husband Paul Hopkins, her sister Richie Stucky, her sons, and their children. Please consider a donation to or the in remembrance of Wanda's life.
