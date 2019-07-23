LOTT, Ward Ward Lott, 85, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to Ashley Ward Lott and Madge Suddath Lott on May 31, 1934, and he grew up primarily in Houston, Texas. Ward graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1953. He attended Rice University and The University of Houston and earned a degree in Industrial Engineering. Always driven by a curiosity for how things work, it was during this time that he discovered computer programming. This, plus a strong desire to work for himself, sparked a successful career as an early pioneer in the computing and data processing industry. Originally based in Houston, he and his business partners moved their company to Austin, Texas, in 1983. Ward married Diane Carson of Kinder, Louisiana on June 25, 1966, and they recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Together they raised two daughters, Diana Mershon Lott and Ashley Ann Ohls. They later welcomed their son-in-law, Ryan Adam Ohls, and two grandchildren, Ryan Adam Ohls, Jr. and Callie Ann Ohls. To them he was affectionately known as "Bubba." He is also survived by his two cherished companionsfaithful nurse cat, Shadow, and ever-present dachshund, Rosie. A kind-hearted Renaissance manhe was an animal lover and urban farmer, a sailor, amateur winemaker, old man band member/coronet player, and a lover of old country and classical music. Ward had a quick wit and a way of delivering a perfectly timed one-liner. Valuing action over words, he lived a life of service. He volunteered through his church and other organizations, as well as generously offering a lifetime of handyman and moving services to his daughters. Loving both the Texas Hill Country and the mountains, he retired to Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Woodland Park, Colorado. Ward lived a successful life. He set an example for his children and grandchildren, showing them what a strong, Christian man of character looks like. Never telling anyone how to live, he simply lived. Never talking about the things he did, he just did them. Never mentioning those he helped or where he gave, he just helped and he just gave. He never needed to talk about those he loved, he just lovedand everybody felt it. A private family service will be held in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels Texas at https://www.mealsonwheelstexas.org or to the Austin Humane Society at http://www.austinhumanesociety.org. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019