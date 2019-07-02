NELSON SR., Warren David Warren David Nelson Sr. peacefully left this earth to be with the Creator on the evening of June 27, 2019 at the age of 81 years. David, or "Cracker" as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife of 54 years JoAnne Foote Nelson, two sons: Warren Jr. and Michael Stewart Nelson, his daughter in law Meghan Nelson, 1 year old grandson Calvin Everett Nelson, and his sister Emma Ann Sapp of Phoenix Arizona. David was born on September 15th 1937 in Pulaski County GA to H.G. & Rachel Nelson. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960 in with a degree in Civil Engineering, and as an officer (2nd Lieutenant) in the Army Corp of Engineers. He also held a Masters Degree from The University of Alaska in Arctic Engineering. His career took himself and his family on many adventures around the world. He inspired the awareness that the Nelson family were "adventure people" and this is how he help instill strength in the family during the challenges they encountered on the journey. David was a remarkable athlete, enjoying tennis and golf immensely. He had been the captain of the Georgia State Champion football team at Hawkinsville High School as well as the captain of the basketball team there prior to his time at Georgia Tech. David taught his family to ski and to have a deep reverence for the outdoors. He loved to play at Lions Municipal golf course right up until the end of his life. David was a dedicated family man and made great sacrifices to provide for his family. His openness, frankness, and rye sense of humor left an indelible mark on those he encountered. He was the life of the party and encouraged everyone to get the most out of life. David could certainly ruffle some feathers, but it was mostly in good fun. He was a country boy that grew up during a time of economic hardship and he had a low tolerance for BS. Those who were fortunate to know him were excited to be around the man and have the opportunity to absorb some of his vast and varied knowledge. He was a zealous reader, a geo-political historian, and a fantastic teacher. He worked hard, he played hard, he saved hard, and provided an exceptional life and legacy for his family. Donations can be made in his name to Austin Habitat for Humanity - austinhabitat.org or The - https://donate3.cancer.org Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019