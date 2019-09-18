|
GRANT, Warren Lee Warren Lee Grant, 77, of Austin, died Saturday, September 7th. He was born in Austin, TX on February 20, 1942, a son of the late Pinkney and Joyce (Cunningham) Grant. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his cousin Dr. Beulah A. Bonner Jones and others. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Friday, September 20th at Ebenezer 3rd Baptist Church. Interment to follow 1PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen,TX. Family visitation and flowers can be delivered Thursday, September 19th, 3:30PM-5:30PM at Wesley United Methodist Church. This will fulfill Warren being across the street from his residence one last time. For greater information go to alcbf.com. The family has chosen Dr. Barry J.W. Franklin, CFSP at A Life celebration By Franklin to fulfill his earthly celebration with excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019