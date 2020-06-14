COLLINS JR., Warren Linton Warren Linton "Rip" Collins, Jr., 80, a retired criminal defense attorney, passed away peacefully at his Austin home on June 9th. He was an Austin resident for more than 60 years and an attorney for more than 50 years. He graduated from UT's law school and passed the Texas Bar Exam in 1967. In 1981 he joined prominent Austin attorney Roy Minton, and the firm became Minton, Burton, Foster and Collins. He retired from the firm in 2018. Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Linton "Rip" Collins, Sr. and Lucyle Corley Collins and his sister, Kaye Trentham. Survivors include his beloved wife, Darlene Chambers Collins; son, Warren Linton "Trey" Collins III and wife, Amber; step-sons, Mark Prellop and Travis Corum; grandchildren, Campbell, Nixon, Rush and Laughton Collins; and Katy Prellop. Nephew, Joe McDaniel and wife, Teresa; and a host of cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



