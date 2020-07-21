KERR, Wayland C "Ted" Ted Kerr, 86 years old, passed away in Austin TX on July 14, 2020. Born in Cleveland Ohio in 1934, Ted attended Alleghany College, married Ruth Siegman in 1959, served in the army in Germany, and worked over 30 years for IBM first in Lexington, KY and then in Austin, TX starting in 1967. Ted was an engineer and made a lot of cool things happen, including the Selectric typewriter, the best Halloween house on the block, and summer road trips where the family traveled far and rarely missed a starred attraction from the AAA guidebook. He loved checking out new gadgets and letting you know about the ingenuity or idiocy of each one. The family was a member of Pecan Spring Christian Church, which merged with another congregation and became the United Christian Church now on Parmer Lane. He lost his wife Ruth on June 11, 1989. He married Mary Brennan November 23, 1990. After he retired from IBM, Ted volunteered for Austin Caregivers, Meals on Wheels, and United Christian Church. Ted and Mary traveled widely in their RV, which fortunately had a lot of complicated parts to work on. Sailing was another of his loves. In the past few years Ted struggled with dementia. He is survived by wife Mary Brennan-Kerr, sons David (& husband Jay), Scott (& wife Beth), and stepson Rick Brennan (& wife Jennifer) and grandchildren Shayla, Jaden, Derek, Dustin, and Danielle, and great granddaughter Shayla Rose. The family will hold a memorial when safe to do so.



