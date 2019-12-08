Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rader Funeral Home
800 Kilgore Drive
Henderson, TX 75652
(903) 657-7570
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Terry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Terry Obituary
TERRY, Wayne L. Wayne L. Terry, 73 of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Born August 16, 1946 at St Davids Hospital in Austin, TX. He retired from South Western Bell and moved to Longview TX in 2009. He enjoyed time with his loyal friends, traveling with the love of his life, Mary, Harley rides, football and was a fanatic Nascar fan. His passions were fast cars, his "Hot Rod" and his Harley Trike. He had a kind heart for animals. Wingsofrescue.org was a favored organization he donated to. Educated at Louisiana State University. He is survived by his wife- Mary; daughter- Misty Raines (George), grandsons- Clint and Justin Raines; granddaughter- Chelsea Raines; great-grandson- Brayden; sister- Barbara Little; nephew- Jess Little (Kristin); niece- Melissa Fisher (West); great-nieces and nephews- Cooper and Charles Fisher, Landon and Jordan Little. He is preceded in death by his mother- Mildred Cameron (Marvin) and father- Willie Terry. He honorably served in the United States Navy as a Yeoman aboard the USS Saint Paul. He was proudly presented with 2 Bronze Stars for his services in Vietnam. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rosewood Park in Longview TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -