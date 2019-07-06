FRYE, Wayne Vernon 93, formerly of Austin, Texas, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, June 23rd at 3:15am with family by his side and in the comfort of his daughter Iva's home where he was cared for by her and her husband Art during the final months of his life. A public gravesite ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00am at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery located at 14501 I-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660 with his son-in-law, Art Stanard, officiating. Immediately after the ceremony, at approximately 11:00am, a reception and lunch will be held at Double Dave's Pizzaworks (one of Wayne's favorites) for fellowship, the sharing of stories and to celebrate Wayne's life. Double Dave's is located near the cemetery at 2300 Chisholm Trail Rd; Round Rock, TX 78681. Wayne was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 12, 1925 to Hoard Earl and Iva Nicely Frye. He was married to JoAnn Hall, Genevieve Josephine Marcinkowski and Jackie Lidell White, experiencing each wife's untimely passing during their respective marriages. He was also preceded in death by 10 of his 11 siblings and by two of his sons, Kenneth Warren and David Wayne Frye. Wayne was a devoted family man, a man of faith, avid golfer, frequent casino attendee, regular socialite at the Bastrop Senior Center and he worked for the same company, Central Freight Lines, his entire 45-year career. Wayne was a Freemason and he served in the US Army during World War II. He can be described as a man who was giving of his love and his time, loved to make people laugh and loved companionship. His amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of those who survived him including his sister Anna Davis; daughters and sons Iva Stanard, Debbie Elevier, Marsha Sheppard, David R. Frye and Arthur Cyr; his grandchildren Steven, Jennifer, Doug, Crystal, Nicole, Abigail, Jeremy, Ricky, Kimberly and Chris; his 15 great grandchildren; and his sons and daughters-in-law Sue Frye, Arthur Stanard, Clayton Elevier, John Sheppard and Janet Fisher. The family welcomes any donations in Wayne's name to the Bastrop Senior Center located at 1209 Linden St., BLDG 1; Bastrop, TX 78602. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 6, 2019