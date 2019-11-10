|
WINK, Weldon Edwin Weldon Edwin Wink, 83, died peacefully October 7, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Weldon was born in San Angelo on March 16, 1936. A graduate of San Angelo High School, Southwestern University and Perkins School of Theology at SMU, he served the Southwest Texas Conference of The Methodist Church from 1960 until 1972. He taught in Eanes ISD from 1973 until retiring in 1991. He continued working at Home Depot until 2005. He was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred Wink. He is survived by son Marc and Dulcie Wink, grandson Connor and Alexandra, and great-granddaughter, Maeve; daughter Amy L. Wink; brother, Don and Nadine Wink; nephew Gary Wink and great-nephew Devn Wink; niece Natalie and Leland Wiesehuegel, great-nieces Stephanie and Catherine; nephew Anson and Stacey Wink, and great-nephew Barrett. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Austin, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Southwestern University, The ACC Foundation, First United Methodist Church-Austin, or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019