Weldon R. (Buddy) Johnson
1935 - 2020
JOHNSON, Weldon R. (Buddy) Weldon R. (Buddy) Johnson passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 with his wife by his side and other family members close by. He is survived by his wife, Lavon, sons Tracy Weldon Johnson and Will Henry Johnson, daughter-in-law Terri, grandsons Hunter Weldon Johnson and Tome Dylan Johnson and their spouses, his sister Brenda Cooper, and his brother Thomas Johnson. He was born in Austin on August 21, 1935 and lived in and around Travis County until he retired and moved to his ranch that he loved in Karnes County. He graduated from Dripping Springs High School and went on to attend college at Southwest Texas State. It was at this time he met the love of his life, his wife Lavon. They married on December 2, 1955 and began their 64-year journey together. He worked for TxDOT for 38 years as a construction engineer helping to construct and build most of the highways, byways, and bridges in Travis and surrounding counties, including the Pennybacker Bridge, that will be a lasting legacy for his family and friends as they travel around the area. He loved hunting, Texas A&M Aggie football, John Wayne movies, and PBR Bull Riding. And when you couldn't find him doing ranch work or hunting, he would be relaxing watching TV with his family and his beloved dogs. He also enjoyed his morning coffee shop meetings with his many friends discussing all the current happenings in and around Karnes County. He was a people person and he loved his family, friends, and His Lord and loved going to church and Sunday school. He always had a smile on his face and a funny story to tell and never met a stranger and, until his illness took away his mobility to move, he was on the go. He especially loved to take trips to Colorado to see the mountains, the elk, and the fall aspens. Buddy will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him, but they all have many memories and stories to tell about him. We will miss you Buddy, Dad, Pappy, Brother, and Friend. A visitation will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 starting at 1 PM with a graveside service at 3 PM. Services will take place at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin (Oak Hill), Texas.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
JUL
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
5128921172
