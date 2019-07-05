BELLE, Welma Koether Welma Emily Koether was born October 23, 1932 in Elgin, Texas to Henry and Erna (Roemer) Koether. She passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Welma was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elgin on April 23, 1933. She was confirmed there on March 30, 1947. Welma and Peter Belle were married March 23, 1953. At the time of Pete's death in 2017, he and Welma had been married 64 years. Visitation at Providence Jones Family Funeral home will be Friday, July 5 from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of Welma's life will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elgin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Survivors include children Joe, his wife Deborah and their children Anna and Justin; Beverly and her husband Joe; David, his wife Kay and their children Lanie, Danielle, and Stephen; James and his wife Lesley; Stephen, his wife Melanie and their children Samantha and Olivia; brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Delores Koether; sister-in-law Antoinette Barone; brother-in-law Russ Belle and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to working outside of the home at various times, Welma was involved in her children's church and school activities. She served as a Sunday school teacher at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and as a room mother in Elgin Public Schools. With Pete, she was involved in the Elgin Optimist Club and Elgin Little League. Welma maintained her membership in the VFW Auxiliary. Welma and her family have been grateful for the care and compassion provided by Pastor Sam Brannon, Linda Hicks, and the staffs of SPJST Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor and Resolutions Hospice. The family also appreciates the love and support of relatives, friends, St. Peter's Lutheran Church Rebekah Circle, our St. Peter's Lutheran Church family and Faith Lutheran McDade Women of the ELCA. You have all been a great comfort to Welma and to her family. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, PO Box 187, Elgin TX 78621. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 5, 2019